OSWEGO – Shirley J. Baker, 79, of East Syracuse, New York, and formerly of Oswego, New York, passed with her beloved daughter and niece at her side, on May 19, 2022.

Born in Oneonta, New York, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Marjorie (Coller) Bennett.

Shirley graduated from Oswego High School and went on to Oswego State University where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Special Education. She was a Special Education Teacher for more than 30 years and retired from Oswego County Boces in 2005.

Shirley was a caring, giving person who was devoted to her job and the children she served. Shirley also loved nature and enjoyed all of its beauty. She also adored her many pets. Most of all, she loved her family and had an especially close relationship with her daughter Kellie. Shirley loved to travel and was able to visit many beautiful places within and outside of the US. She lived her life to the fullest and made many lasting memories with her family. She lived each day of her life following these words, “Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass… it’s about learning how to dance in the rain.”

Shirley is survived by her daughter Kellie Greene of E. Syracuse, her niece Margie (Bill) Sincavage, her great-nieces Elizabeth and Caroline Sincavage, and great-nephew Owen Sincavage all of Oswego. Also surviving are several cousins.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her daughter Kristine Greene and her sister Carol Michnick.

Graveside services will be held privately at Riverside Cemetery. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

