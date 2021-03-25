MINETTO, NY – Susan J. Flynn, 72, of Minetto, passed peacefully in her home on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Born in Canastota NY, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Inez (Bortle) Bidinger.

She enjoyed spending time with her children, her family, and her children’s many friends who considered her a second mother. Susan was an avid reader who loved reading good books, while surrounded by her beloved pets.

She was predeceased by her brother P.J. Bidinger and her sister Nancy J. Bidinger.

Susan will be greatly missed and forever loved by her loving husband of 44 years Dennis J. Flynn, children Kathleen (Jake) and Devin (Allie), her niece Chelsea Kaye-Bidinger (Jon Beeles), and her Aunt Audrey “Sudy” Olesh of Syracuse NY.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in Susan’s memory, to your local animal shelter or Oswego County Humane Society.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

