OSWEGO – Terry G. Evans, 60, of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2022, with his family by his side.

Born in Paragould, Arkansas, he was the son of Arnold and Alma (Carmack) Evans of Attica, Michigan.

Terry worked as a Software Engineer for Lockheed Martin in Syracuse, New York.

He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with his family and sharing stories. His hobbies included listening to music, playing trivia games, solving riddles and puzzles, and writing. He loved the many senior dogs he rescued through the years, especially his faithful dog Abe who survives him. Terry was a member of the Church of Christ.

Surviving besides his parents are his wife Suzanne (Souden) Evans, his sons Sean Evans of Manlius and Shane Evans of Oswego, a sister Sherry (Clifford) Bernor of Columbiaville, Michigan, his mother in law Barbara Pool of Oswego, and his brother in law Stephen (Amy) Souden of Waterford, Michigan.

Private services will be held in Mt. Adnah Cemetery, Fulton, NY.

Donations can be made, in Terry’s name, to the Oswego Animal Shelter, 621 East Seneca Street, Oswego, NY.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

