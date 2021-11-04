OSWEGO – Thomas J. Hoefer, 87, of Oswego, New York, passed on November 1, 2021.

Born and raised in Oswego, he was the son of the late Walter and Mary (Day) Hoefer.

Thomas served in the National Guard as a Rifleman from 1953 to 1955. He was employed by Alcan as a mechanic, and he retired in 1991. Thomas was an active member of the Oswego Sportsman 35 Club for more than 60 years. He was also an active social member of the local VFW# 5885.

Thomas leaves behind his loving wife of 61 years Kay McHenry, his daughter Debbie Boyde of Wyoming, and his sons John Hoefer of Arizona, Ed (Lori) Hoefer, Tom (Amy) Hoefer, Bill (Missy) Hoefer, Greg (Lisa) Hoefer, and Jeff (Sarah) Hoefer all of Oswego. Also surviving are his 25 beloved grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Thomas was predeceased by his brothers Edward, Francis, and Bill Hoefer.

Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, November 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will follow at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in Thomas’s name. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...