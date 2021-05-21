Timothy J. Barker

OSWEGO – Timothy J. “Bark” Barker of Oswego, New York, passed away May 20, 2021, at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse at the age of 66 after a prolonged illness.

Born in Oswego he was the son of Joan (Paul) Lavey of Oswego and the late Robert Barker. He graduated from Oswego High School and retired after more than 30 years as a machine operator at Huhtamaki, Inc. in Fulton.

Bark was a lover of music, having sung in several bands in his younger years. He enjoyed tailgating and attending Syracuse University football games. He looked forward to vacations cruising to the Caribbean, his daughter’s home in Arizona and summers camping with family and friends.

Surviving is his wife of 47 years Michele “Shelley” Spath Barker of Oswego. Two sons, Timothy Barker of Oswego and Ryan Barker of Liverpool; daughter Renee Barker (Fred Matteson) of Arizona; grandson Timothy Barker III (Montana Myhill) of Oswego; great-granddaughter Ava Barker of Oswego; brothers Robert (Joanne) Barker of Oswego, Richard (Tammy) Barker of North Carolina, Eric Barker of Oswego; sister Kathleen Lavey of Oswego; several nieces and nephews; best friend Donald Nalle of Oswego and his beloved dog Barney.

He was predeceased by his sister Diane Kimball.

There will be no calling hours or services. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

Donations may be made in Bark’s name to Blessings in a Backpack, 120 West Fifth Street, Oswego or the Oswego County Humane Society. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

