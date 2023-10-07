OSWEGO – Timothy J. Bishop, 55, of Scriba, passed away on October 3, 2023, after a lengthy illness.

Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Donald Sr. and Ann (Jermyn) Bishop.

Tim was a graduate of Oswego High School and earned a dual Bachelor’s Degree in Physics and Math from SUNY Oswego. He worked at Entergy as an instrument and control technician.

Tim loved spending time at the family camp at Pike Lake in Ontario CA. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed white water rafting and kayaking. He loved sports and enjoyed watching college and professional football. Tim loved music, was an excellent cook, and was known for his fantastic sense of humor. Everyone who knew him looked forward to his hot peppers and dill pickles, that he was known for canning.

Tim is survived by his sister Kathleen (John) Manion of Minetto, two nieces Caitlin (Zachary) Welling and Lauren Sharkey (Fiance Tyler Gayne), two great nieces and one great nephew, aunts Helen Jermyn and Rose Jermyn, and several cousins.

In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his brother Donald E. Bishop Jr. in 2017.

Funeral services will be held for family and close friends at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

