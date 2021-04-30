OSWEGO – Tyler Allen Wells, 36, formally of Oswego, passed away in St. Petersburg, Florida on April 23, 2021.

He was born on October 28, 1984, to parents Roger and Tara (Gregoris) Wells. Tyler was raised in Oswego, attended local schools, and graduated from Oswego High School “Class of 2001.”

After graduating, Tyler relocated to Largo, Florida. He graduated from St. Petersburg Community College and then on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and Finance from the University of South Florida in 2008. While in Oswego, Tyler worked at several locations including St. Luke’s Health Services, the DA Lodge, and also Rapid Response in Syracuse as a crisis call assistant. Tyler was involved in various entertainment vocations while in Florida. He worked at USF (St. Petersburg Division) as the recreation attendant and at Stetson Law University in food service. He also worked for his “Uncle Mike” at Jeffery Michael Productions.

Tyler loved the outdoors. He was very adventurous and active. He loved spending time on the beach, swimming, fishing, boating, parasailing, and scuba diving. Tyler also enjoyed bowling, skiing, and nature hiking. He always looked forward to summer camping trips with his family at Shore Oaks.

Tyler is survived by his loving parents Roger and Tara, his brother Roger T. Wells (Rebecca Demling), Grandparents Roger and Julie Wells of Oswego and Judy Giambo of Murrells Inlet SC, Great Aunt Ms. Eleanor Crisafulli of Oswego, Aunts and Uncles Ken and Kate Wells, Greg and Susi Wells, and Jeff and Felicia Wells/families all of Oswego, Rick Gregoris of Ocala FL., Nick (Melinda) Giambo of Fredricksburg VA./families, and Micheal Magnot, of Largo FL., and many beloved cousins, as well as, Danielle and Dave Losurdo.

Tyler was preceded in death by his Grandfather Thomas P. Giambo, his uncle Paul Gregoris, Aunt Jackie, and his beloved friends, Jon, Dan and Cory.

The family would also like to acknowledge his Godson Frankie Paolucci and Raven Paolucci for all of the love and support, as well as his recently deceased best buddy, “Boz” his faithful dog.

Tyler left the gift of life and was a firm supporter of the Organ and Tissue Donor Registry.

In memory of his grandfather, Thomas Giambo and his lifelong friend Jonathan Sorendo, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tyler’s name, to Life Link of Florida at WWW.lifelinkfoundation.org.

A private family service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 5 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. Internment will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

