OSWEGO – Wesley W. Johnson, 82, of Oswego, New York, and Zephyrhills, Florida, passed on December 14, 2021, in Florida.

Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Wesley A. and Ethel (Adams) Johnson. Wesley was a proud Navy Veteran having served from 1959-1964, during the Cold War. He attended Oswego City Schools and graduated from Oswego High School.

Wesley worked at Flexo Wire, then Miller Brewery for many years. Additionally, he worked at B.O.C.E.S. until his retirement.

Surviving are his children, a daughter Kim (John) Giallonardo of Pittsburgh, PA, and four sons Wayne Johnson of Oswego Center, Kenneth (Sedigheh) Johnson of Oswego, John Johnson of Oswego Center, and Rodney Johnson (Terry Frey) of South Carolina.

He also leaves behind eight grandchildren Nicole Johnson, Andrew Johnson, Kevin Giallonardo, Courtney Johnson, Amber Johnson, Ryan Giallonardo, Rebekka Wright, and Lydia Hinkle, and one great-granddaughter, Natalie Jo Wright.

In addition to his parents, Wesley was predeceased by his wife Beverly (Germain) Johnson and his sister Mildred Schweitzer.

Calling hours will be held at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street, on Tuesday, December 28 from noon to 3 p.m., with a service to follow. Spring burial will be held in Oswego Town Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Wesley’s name to the Oswego American Legion, Post 268, 69 West Bridge Street. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

