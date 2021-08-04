OSWEGO – William A. Ruttan, Sr., 81, of Oswego, died peacefully at his daughter’s home on August 2, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Born and raised in Oswego, Bill was the son of the late George A. and Lulu (Noerr) Ruttan. He attended Oswego schools.

He was a United States Veteran, having served for the United States Navy from 1958 to 1961.

Bill was a proud Union member and retired in 1998 as an electrician with IBEW LU 328 and IBEW LU 43, respectively. He worked on many of the major construction projects throughout the region during his 36 year career.

An avid sportsman, Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a life member of the Oswego Sportsman’s 35 Club and was also an active member of the Deerslayer Bowman’s Association. In 1988, Bill was the Grand Prize winner of the Empire State Lake Ontario (ESLO) salmon fishing derby. Among his prizes was a fully-equipped Grady White boat, of which he was very proud. Bill captained the Grady over the years and as recently as this summer. He was also an active member of the Hannibal American Legion, Post 1552. Bill was an avid Syracuse Men’s Basketball fan, and he loved spending summer days at camp at Fair Point Marina on Fair Haven Bay with family and friends over the past sixteen years.

Bill is survived by his loving children Nancy (Daniel) Howard, Christine (Robert) Castiglia, Rebecca (Michael) James, and William, Jr. (Elizabeth Bonewicz), Grandchildren Sarah Morse, Michael Ruttan, Matthew Castiglia, Amanda Ruttan, and Evan James, and Great-grandchildren Jonathan Morse, Alana Morse, and Ellie Martin. Bill is also survived by his companion Mary Jane Symborski, his sister Carol Todd, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Bill was predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Mary Jane (Mahaney) Ruttan, grandson Daniel Howard, Jr., his brother John Ruttan, and sister Beverly Goewey.

The family would like to acknowledge the compassionate care given to our father by Dr. Corliss Varnum.

Friends and family are invited to call on Sunday, August 8, 2021, from 2-5 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street, Oswego. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 9 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Oswego Town Rural Cemetery, where Military Honors will be rendered.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Bill’s name to the Human Concerns Center, 85 East 4th St., Oswego, NY 13126. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

