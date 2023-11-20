OSWEGO – William David White, 84, of Oswego passed away from a recent illness at the Oswego Hospital on November 19, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born there on July 7, 1939, the eldest of five children to his loving parents, the late William “Bill” and Veronica (Ross) White. He was pre-deceased by his Irish Twin brother, Richard White and sister Ann Buske Wulfert, and his sibling spouses. He leaves behind his brother John Paul (Sharon) White of Ontario, NY, and his sister “Kathy” Wahrendorf of Oswego. He is also survived along with many of his very close cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

It is with deep sadness, that he leaves behind the “love of his life” Sandra “Sandy” (Sweeney) White, and his loving and devoted two children, Christina White Chamberlain and her husband Jeff Chamberlain, and his son Justin Douglas White. His two beloved grandchildren, Abigail Anne Chamberlain and Zachary David Chamberlain were his pride and joy. All are of Oswego, and each was the apple of his very blue eyes. He loved to spend time with all of them as a caregiver and supporter of their passions, as he did with his entire family, neighbors, colleagues, and friends.

Known to most as Dave, he was a lifelong resident of his hometown whom he truly enjoyed reminiscing about. He had many stories of his eventful childhood and career. He was a bit of a rascal in the close-knit neighborhood in the First Ward along Lake Ontario. He loved the setting of his grandparent’s home at West Eighth and Lake Streets where his parents ran the popular Harbor View concession stand. He first attended St. Mary’s Parochial School. He then transferred to the public elementary school called Castle School, built originally as Carrington Castle mansion across from Montcalm Park. It was there that he started his lifelong fascination with local and American history.

Starting at a very young age, Dave was a ferocious reader like his mother. They shared a passion for books of all kinds of learning. In his youth, he became an excellent athlete and loved to play with friends at the Diamond Match field. When his family moved to Canning Factory Hill, now the site of SUNY Oswego Romney Field, he attended Kingsford Park School. He loved all sports, especially football, basketball and softball. Due to his last name, he was often known as “Whitey.” Because of his very tall stature and strong body strength, he was also known as Big Dave by friends and family.

He excelled in the Oswego High School football team, where he was a star player and featured in the local news. He graduated from the Oswego High School Class of 1958. It was in his senior year that he first saw his future wife Sandy on their way home to lunch. It was an actual very remarkable local news article story headline, when she was hit by a car. He was then remarking to his friends, “who is that girl!”

After school, Dave had an adventurous spirit and traveled down the Atlantic coast to see the country. He found fun working at the carnival in New York City while living in a YMCA. His favorite part was making children win their prizes of stuffed animals. It later became one of his favorite gifts to family and friends. When he returned home to Oswego, he decided to join the military. He first trained in Kentucky. Dave had a very strong and forceful personality, which made him perfect to be instantly assigned to the U.S. 793rd Military Police Battalion security service in Nuremberg Germany. Dave served during the Cold War and the building of the Berlin Wall. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Oswego to work as a Patrol Officer for the Oswego City Police Department. It was then he met his future wife again giving her a parking ticket and remembered her as “who is that girl?” Sandy was furious with him, but he still asked for her number and the rest is history. They were together for more than fifty years, and were inseparable during those years. He was beloved by his wife’s family.

Dave had a fascination with politics. Soon after marriage, he was elected to the Oswego Town Council for a full term as a Town Councilor. He then ran for Oswego Town Supervisor for fourteen years. He loved helping to improve town services, especially bringing in pubic water to all, among many other major endeavors with a supportive town council. During his leadership, he started the Oswego Town Fire Department and the building of its new and current location. He also officially assumed the Oswego Town Rural Cemetery under town ownership and maintenance, which he was especially proud of, as he believed in the respect of preserving grave sites. He and his wife provided meals to rural residents during the holidays. He also formed the Oswego Town Historical Society with the town historian. He was a proponent of Oswego Town History and worked on many projects including floats in the town and city parades featuring historic figures such as Dr. Mary Walker. He also restored Dr. Mary Walker’s state historic marker at the sight of her home.

After leaving the police position, he joined local Laborers Local Union No. 214. He worked at the Oswego Steam Station, the nuclear power plants, and various construction jobs throughout parts of the city and county of Oswego. He retired as the security guard for the Oswego City School District properties. During that time he was passionate about union rights and served as CSEA Union President. He served as a board trustee for the Oswego City School District and then as Board President, making many improvements and assisting union members’ needs. For every public meeting, he dressed to the nines, which his father instilled in him to always put his best foot forward.

Dave was remembered as a powerful coach and Umpire for men’s and women’s softball leagues, also played by his daughter, sister, and cousins. He was sure to take charge in every game he worked. He was known as the “boss” with affection. He was the Umpire of this area of his time and made 99% accurate calls. He was excellent at the sport and was proudly inducted into the Oswego Softball Hall of Fame in 1999 as the Umpire and awarded a memorable plaque.

One day Dave told his family he regretted not going to college as his mother and father had hoped. He felt he was too old, but his wife and mother strongly encouraged him and he did it all while working. He graduated at the top of his class from SUNY Oswego with a Bachelor of American Studies degree. He was a campus favorite and joined the student assembly as a popular advisor. He walked the stage with pride.

Dave loved to travel with his wife and son to historic sites throughout New York State, Canada, and across the country making lasting memories. Dave also enjoyed learning about his Irish and French Canadian heritage, as the sixth generation to live in Oswego. Dave and Sandy enjoyed driving down to Florida for winter months with friends and family with a home base in Lakeland. He was a major fan of Notre Dame football and Syracuse University basketball games with season tickets.

Dave was very involved in many local organizations, including as one of the longest members of the Oswego Elks Lodge, joining as soon as he was eligible as a teen. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Oswego County Historical Society, and Hibernians. Dave and Sandy were parishioners of St. Mary’s Church, where he served as a Eucharist Minister in his family parish for six generations.

Lastly, he loved to help make his hometown a better place to live and work, and was often known as the “fixer.” Dave White led a remarkable and active life and will be dearly missed by many. May he now rest in peace.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at St. Mary’s Church. Entombment will follow at St. Peter Cemetery, All Saints Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

