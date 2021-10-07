Robert K. “Bob” Wilson, 95, of Finnegan Road, Potsdam died Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at United Helpers Maplewood Campus.

Calling hours will be Friday, October 8, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM with a Prayer Service to follow at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 9 at 11:00 AM in Evergreen Cemetery, Canton.

Bob was born July 17, 1926 in Ogdensburg, NY and was a son to Clarence & Florence (Eldridge) Wilson. He attended a one room schoolhouse in Slab City where he finished 8th and 9th grade in half years. He was a 1944 graduate of Potsdam High School and enlisted in the US Navy at the age of 17. While serving in WWII, he drove landing crafts and was a gunner.

On August 26, 1954, he married Catherine “Kathy” Creighton at St. Patrick’s Church in Colton with Fr. Lawrence Cotter as celebrant. The couple were married 68 years.

After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he worked for Fuelane Corp, where he ran the plant in “Eben” for 19 years. He then worked for the State Highway Department for six months and then for Sperlings Furniture Store. He then was employed at Clarkson University where he started as a Night Watchman and retired as Administrative Mailman. He worked at these jobs while working with his brother, Harold on the family dairy farm on Moores Hill.

Bob was a Charter Member of West Potsdam Fire Department, where he helped build the Fire Station. He was also a member of the Canton VFW Post #1231.

Surviving are his wife “Kathy” of Potsdam; a son David (Diane) Wilson of Fulton, NY; a daughter Linda (Ty) Gray of Plainfield, IL; a granddaughter and three grandsons, Kira, Colin, Taylor and Aaron; and three great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by a brother Harold Wilson and two sisters June Paige and Betty Bohan.

Some of Bob’s interests were watching sporting events and teasing people. He also enjoyed small game and bird hunting on the farm.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to St. Lawrence County Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 291, Canton, NY 13617 and Alzheimer’s Association, 120 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related