FULTON – Angelo “Buck” Godici, 94, of Fulton. Calling Hours will be held 4-6 p.m. Thursday with a time for family reflections to begin at 5:45 p.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc. 224 West 2 Street, Fulton.

Funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Minetto, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. John Manno. Burial with Military Honors bestowed by the NYS Army Honor Guard will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fulton.

