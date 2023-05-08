FULTON – Arthur “Duke” Snyder, 88, of Fulton died after a long illness, Saturday May 6, 2023, in Seneca Hill Manor with his wife, children, and grandchildren by his side comforting him. Mr. Snyder was born in Troy, NY, the son of the late Arthur and Sarah (Weaver) Snyder, Sr.

Mr. Snyder served in the United States Army Airbourne as a paratrooper in Germany where he met his wife, Eva. He was a former store manager for W. T. Grant and Montgomery Wards. He also worked for the Laborer Local at Nine Mile Point Nuclear Plant. He retired as the custodian of Holy Family Church in Fulton.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Lisa Ann Snyder and sister, Susan Casale. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Eva Snyder of Fulton, and their children Michael (Diane) Snyder of VA; Catherine Snyder of Troy; Maria (Rich) Treharne of NJ; Patricia (Rafeek) Khachikian of CA; Arthur Snyder, III of GA, and Matthew (Jody) Snyder of Phoenix. He is also survived by his siblings Mary (Bill) Haesloop of NV; Charles (Debbie) Snyder of Watervliet; Frances Gross of Watervliet; Diana Snyder of NC, and David (Kitty) Snyder of Troy, along with 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Wednesday morning from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Funeral home, 224 W. 2nd. St. S., Fulton, NY. Funeral services will be on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home, Fulton. The burial will be in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Johnstown, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Arthur’s name.

