FULTON – March 11, 2023, Beatrice Jane Dyer, 89; of Fulton will be Buried with a Committal Service at St. Mary’s Cemetery Monday, April 24st at 11 AM with Deacon Jeff Dean officiating. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton; has care of the arrangements.

