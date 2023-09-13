OSWEGO, NY – Beverly Morgia, 88, of Oswego died Saturday September 2, 2023 at Seneca Hill Manor. Mrs. Morgia was born in Oswego the daughter of the late Willard and Alice (Wager) Spicer.

She was a waitress at Vona’s Restaurant for over 20 years. She always enjoyed spending time and going places with her family and friends.

Mrs. Morgia was predeceased by her husband August Morgia and daughter Carla Morgia Lahr. Mrs. Morgia is survived by her daughter and son–in- law Gina & Scott Sheridan of Oswego, and grandson Craig Lahr Jr. Services and burial will be private at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, Oswego.

