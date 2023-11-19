FULTON – November 16, 2023 – Bruno P. Cafolla, 90; of Fulton, NY passed away peacefully Thursday, November 16th, 2023 at Menorah Park, Syracuse, NY.

He was born in Fulton, NY to the late Philip and Ida (Fredrick) Cafolla and he remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Mr. Cafolla was a United States Veteran having served in the Army from 1953 to 1955. He retired from the Maintenance Department at SUNY Oswego.

Mr. Cafolla was pre-deceased by his wife Catherine Cafolla in 2020.

He is survived by his stepchildren: Donald O’Brien Jr., and Colleen O’Brien both of Fulton, NY; and his siblings: Joseph (Joanne) Cafolla of Cicero, NY, Peter Cafolla of Fulton, NY; and Rosalie Pierce of Rochester, NY; 2 grandchildren: Justin O’Brien and Andrew Cieszeski, and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no services. Burial will be held privately. The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc. 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY 13069 has care of the arrangements.

