OSWEGO – November 4, 2023, Charlene A. Galletta, 86; of Oswego, NY passed away at St. Luke’s Health Services, Oswego, NY.

She was born in Fulton, NY to the late George and Grace (Bebe) Parker and she has been a longtime resident of Oswego, NY. Mrs. Galletta was a graduate of Central City Business Institute, Syracuse, NY as a Certified Medical Assistant. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and homemaker. Charlene was especially talented at painting, riding horses, gardening and working with crafts.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years: Joseph Galletta of Oswego, their 3 children: Joanne Galletta Benson, Paul Andrew (Joyce) Galletta and Jeannine (Nick Lukatchik) Galletta all of Oswego, 1 granddaughter: Carissa (Christopher) Losurdo and her great great grandson: Cooper Losurdo all of Oswego.

Charlene was pre-deceased by her granddaughter Sophia Galletta, and her brother Harold Parker.

Calling Hours will be conducted 9:00 to 11:00 AM Thursday at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St., Oswego.

The Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 AM in the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home with Rev. John Leo Oduor officiating. Burial will be held in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Oswego.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...