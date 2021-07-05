OSWEOG – Charles F. Josh, 96, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Saturday, July 3 at Seneca Manor, Volney, New York, with his family by his side.

Charlie was born on May 12, 1925, in Irondequoit, New York, to the late Charles and Gertrude (Hoey) Josh. He has been a resident of Oswego since 1935, attending St. Louis Parochial School, St. Mary’s School and Oswego Public High.

On August 26, 1943, he joined the U.S. Army having served in the 30th Infantry, 3rd Division to help defend our country during WWII. He obtained the rank of sergeant and received the Purple Heart Medal, The Bronze Service Star, the American Campaign Medal, the European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, the World War II Victory Medal and many other awards for his bravery.

After being discharged from the service on March 30, 1946, he returned to Oswego to complete his senior year of high school. He then enrolled in a trade school in Troy, New York, where he studied auto mechanics and machinist trade. He worked at Fitzgibbons Boiler Co., as a welder until he was later hired at the Oswego Post Office in October 1953 where he remained until his retirement on January 7, 1981.

Charlie enjoyed golfing, carpentry, camping in their R.V., flying model airplanes and being an usher for many years at St. Joseph’s Church, Oswego. He was a member of the St. Joseph’s Golden Age, the Granby Seniors and the RC Flying Club. In later years he received recognition for his WWII Service with a Commemorative Brick at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans, Louisiana, a veteran’s flag that is installed on State Route 104 and was recently honored with a tree in the “Tree for Vets” program. He was also privileged to participate in an Honor Flight to memorials in Washington, D.C.

Charlie was pre-deceased by his son-in-law, Don Belcastro.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years: Dolores (DeSantis) Josh and their children, Janet (Charles) Hutcheson, JoEllen “Jody” (Greg) Smith, John Josh, and Julie (Alexander) Sterio all of Oswego.

He is also survived by six grandchildren: Stephanie (Matt) Dawson, Tom (Thi) Smith, Drew (Julie) Hutcheson, Devyn Hutcheson, Alexis Sterio and Josh Sterio; 4 great grandchildren: Ryan Dawson, Grace Dawson, Tyler Smith, and Ella Smith.

Funeral Services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday in CTGS at St. Joseph’s Church, Oswego. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Oswego. Calling hours will be conducted Wednesday 4 to 6 p.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, Oswego.

Masks for the unvaccinated out of respect for the family’s wishes are appreciated.

Contributions may be made to Human Concerns or the Oswego Bookmobile.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...