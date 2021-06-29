GRANBY, NY – Charles “Chuck” Mills, 50, of Granby, New York, passed unexpectedly after a sudden attack of illness.

He was born in Oswego, New York, and has been a lifetime resident of Fulton, New York. Chuck worked for himself as a scrapper, and he was an avid outdoor enthusiast. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, 4-wheeling and snowmobiling.

Chuck was pre-deceased by his dad: Alfred Mills and his brother Robert McLean in 2020.

He is survived by his mother: Lydia Coe of Granby, NY; his lifetime partner of 9 years: Carrie Knipe of Granby, NY; several aunts, uncles, cousins and his special “little girl” his dog Sammy.

Funeral Service and Burial will be held privately. The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.

