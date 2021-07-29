Connie E. Croote, 58, formerly of Richmondville, NY and currently of Baldwinsville, NY passed Tuesday at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse.

Connie was born in Cobleskill, NY to the late John and Beverly (Croinex) Croote. Connie had moved to Baldwinsville, NY in 2019. She was past employed with the Walmart Super Center, Cobleskill, NY where she worked as a Receiving Director.

Connie enjoyed quilting and gardening. She was also known to be a lover of all small furry creatures in particular her cat Kookie Bear.

Connie is survived by her daughters: Tioni (Patrick Pasho) Croote of Baldwinsville, and Kayleigh Robinson of Middleburgh, NY; her 3 siblings: Stacey, Diane, and Lancey; 2 grandchildren: Scarlet and Nicholas; 2 step grandsons: Patrick III, and Joseph and her nephew Christopher.

Funeral Services and Burial will be held privately. There will be no calling hours. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.

