FULTON – Deborah L. Conn, 59, of Fulton died unexpectedly on Wednesday February 24, 2021.

Debbie was born in Fulton, the daughter of the late William and Anna Mae (Kinsman) Conn. She was a dedicated employee of Price Chopper, Fulton for 40 years before her retirement. Debbie enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews, and taking the bus with friends to the casinos.

Debbie is survived by her brothers Brian (Jackie Chastang) Conn of Fairport, and Bill (Tally) Conn of Liverpool. She is also survived by her nephews Aaron Conn, Alex Conn, Jeremy Conn, and her nieces Ashleigh (Anthony) DiGiulio, and Amanda (Joe) Gallione, a great niece Kaylee, and a great nephew Gianni.

Services and burial will be private. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar Funeral Home Inc. 224 W. 2nd. St. Fulton.

