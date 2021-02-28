FULTON – Deborah L. Conn, 59, of Fulton died unexpectedly on Wednesday February 24, 2021.
Debbie was born in Fulton, the daughter of the late William and Anna Mae (Kinsman) Conn. She was a dedicated employee of Price Chopper, Fulton for 40 years before her retirement. Debbie enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews, and taking the bus with friends to the casinos.
Debbie is survived by her brothers Brian (Jackie Chastang) Conn of Fairport, and Bill (Tally) Conn of Liverpool. She is also survived by her nephews Aaron Conn, Alex Conn, Jeremy Conn, and her nieces Ashleigh (Anthony) DiGiulio, and Amanda (Joe) Gallione, a great niece Kaylee, and a great nephew Gianni.
Services and burial will be private. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar Funeral Home Inc. 224 W. 2nd. St. Fulton.
She was one of the sweetest people I have ever met. I sorry for your loss.
I’m so sorry to hear of Debbie’s passing. I worked with Debbie at Price Chopper when we were in high school. She was always very kind. I’m sorry for your loss.
i will miss seeing her at pricechopper.i am sad to hear she passed. thought are with all of you.
So sorry to learn Debbie has passed. She was a hard worker and was had been devoted to her Mother, Ida Mae, who we called “Friday”. May God bless all of her family and loved ones. Debbie was a very dear person.