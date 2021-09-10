OSWEGO – Donald J. Wallace, 65, of Oswego, New York, died Wednesday September 8, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Don was born in Fulton, the son of the late William Wallace and Shirley (Hamner) Adle. He was a Disc Jockey for Nytroman Production, Oswego, and Star 105 radio station. Don was also a truck driver for 14 years United Van Lines, Syracuse. He always enjoyed being with his family, friends and riding his Harley in the open air.

Don is survived by his fiancé Judith A. Williams of Oswego, his son Josh Wallace of Oswego, his brother Brian (Anne) Wallace of Oswego, stepchildren Tiffany, Brian and Rhiannon and his grandchildren Ashley and Christian.

Burial will be private. Calling hours will be Tuesday 4 to 6 p.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th. St. Oswego.

