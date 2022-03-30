CORTLAND, NY – Douglas Greenwood Sr., 82, of Cortland, New York, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 28, 2022.

He was born in Spafford, New York, to the late William and Anna (Schutts) Greenwood. Doug was a lifetime resident of Cortland and retired after 40+ years of employment with Cooper Tools. He loved to be outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed shooting trap and skeet and he could often be found at Mahogany Ridge after a long day in the fresh air.

Mr. Greenwood was pre-deceased by his ex-wife and mother of four of his children: Ruby Kilmer and his 2nd wife: Linda Reynolds. He was also pre-deceased by his siblings: Doris West, Deloris “Teeda” Rainbow and Darrell Greenwood.

He is survived by his five children: Debbie Greenwood of CO, Denise Greenwood of CO, Dianna (Terry) Glover of Homer, NY; Douglas Greenwood Jr., of Cortland, NY and William Greenwood of Homer, NY. He also had several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service in Cortland will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family. The Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St., Oswego has care of the arrangements.

