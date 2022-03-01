OSWEGO – Dr. Richard Falanga, 87, of Oswego, New York, passed Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Oswego Hospital after enduring an illness.

Dr. Falanga was born in Fulton, New York, to the late Francis and Elizabeth (Vant) Falanga. Dr. Falanga practiced for 58 years and he was very active in the NYS Chiropractic Association. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and an avid volunteer at the H. Lee White Marie Museum.

Dr. Falanga is survived by his wife of 69 years: Marjorie “Jane” Falanga of Oswego, their children: Joel Falanga of Oswego, NY, Jeannine Falanga of FL., Jennifer (Chilton) Ebinger of Fulton and Jonathan (Lauren) Falanga of Webster, NY; his brother Peter (Barbara) Falanga of Volney, NY, 6 grandchildren: Alana, Michael, Brandon, Chelsea, Julia, and Brianne, 2 great grandchildren: Ashlynn and Benjamin, and several nieces and nephews.

Calling Hours will be conducted 9:15 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton. Funeral Services will be held at noon Saturday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Minetto where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.

Burial will be held in the spring at St. Paul’s Cemetery.

He will be buried 11 a.m., Monday, April 25 at St. Paul’s Cemetery with Father John Canorro giving the final rite of committal.

