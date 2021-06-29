FULTON – Edward F. Parish, 55, formerly of Fulton, New York, passed away unexpectedly at his parents’ Phoenix, New York, home.

Ed was born in Fulton and he has been a current resident of Rome, New York. He worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for all his adult life. Ed was employed by NYS with the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, Rome, NY. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and hiking. Ed graduated from G’Ray Bodley High School and had lettered in Varsity Football and Wrestling. He was strong with his faith in God loving his family and friends unconditionally.

He was a person who would do anything to help his family and friends and at an early age he found his calling to healthcare. As a young boy in Jr. High, he received a Humanitarian Award because he helped save a man’s life who had sustained a life-threatening injury due to an accident. Ed applied pressure and then a tourniquet to a severed vessel keeping the injured man from bleeding to death.

He was pre-deceased by his wife: Karen Parish, and his sister Judith Parish.

Ed is survived by his parents: John and Anne Parish Sr. of Phoenix, NY; 2 stepchildren: Jessica Trask, and Kristina Trask Eastwood, 5 siblings: Sheila (Paul) Rees of Alleghany, NY; John (Donna) Parish Jr. of New Haven, NY; Helena Parish of Watertown, NY; Michael (Patricia) Parish of Fulton, NY; Andrew Parish of Fulton, NY and several nieces and nephews.

Calling Hours will be conducted Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc. 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton. Funeral Service to follow in the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., at 10:30 a.m. officiated by Rev. Joseph Scardella. Burial will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

Unvaccinated Visitors are asked to mask out of respect for the family’s wishes.

