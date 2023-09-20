Edwin John Peterson

OSWEGO, NY – Edwin John Peterson, 90, of Oswego and Wading River, NY, died Friday September 15, 2023. Services will be private. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St. Oswego, NY.

