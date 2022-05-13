FULTON – Emil M. Tulik, and 95, of Fulton, New York, passed Thursday, May 12 at Oswego after a long illness.

He was born in Fulton to the late Peter and Katherine Tulik. Mr. Tulik remained a lifetime resident of Granby, New York. He was a U.S. veteran having served in the Navy during WWII. He owned and operated Emil Tulik Landscaping, Granby, for over 50 years. Emil loved to garden and putting in new lawns. He also loved listening to Blue Grass music. Mr. Tulik was a past member of the Fulton V.F.W. Post #569.

He was pre-deceased by his wife Barbara Tulik in 2012, his sister Sophie Tulik and his brother Edward Tulik.

Mr. Tulik is survived by his two sons: Edward “Mitch” Tulik of Oswego, NY; Gregory (LouAnne) Tulik of Granby, NY; three grandchildren: Chanda, Greg, Zach and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Graveside Services will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at North Volney Cemetery, Volney, New York, with the Final Rite of Committal to be officiated by Pastor Tammy Nipper.

The United States Navy will give Military Honors. There will be no calling hours.

The Sugar Funeral Home Inc. 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to the Fulton V.F.W. Post #569 Cayuga St., Fulton, NY.

The family would also to give a special thank you to the staff of St. Francis and St. Luke Health Services, Oswego for their wonderful care and attention.

