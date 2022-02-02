BALDWINSVILLE, NY – Eric J. Kingsley, 61, of Baldwinsville, New York, died unexpectedly January 28, 2022 at Oswego Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Eric was born in Syracuse, New York, on July 9, 1960, to the late Amos and Lavonne Kingsley. Eric married Gisele Thompson on January 27, 1984. He began working at Fulton Speedway assisting track founders, Bub and Victoria Benway who were Gisele’s aunt and uncle.

Under Bub’s guidance, Eric learned the ins and outs of owning and promoting a race track as well as the art of track surface preparation. His talents of operating heavy equipment and track prep were sought out for the next 35 years. Eric played a key role at Fulton Speedway through 1995 until the track was sold.

He owned and operated the New Utica Rome Speedway in Vernon, New York, from 1989-1995 and then again from 1998-2001. He promoted staple events like the Victoria 200 after the late Victoria Benway, as well as the New Yorker event at the New Utica Rome Speedway. Eric was never happier than when he was on his grater manicuring and perfecting the tracks.

Eric was also involved in many race teams over the years as crew chief, spotter, or wherever he could do to be involved. His other business ventures included AVA Heavy Equipment, King Promotions, King Landscaping, and the Outlaw Circuit. His work ethic and getting up well before dawn were keys to his success.

He is survived by his wife Gisele; 3 daughters Ashley (Ryan) Bednarek of Oswego; Victoria Kingsley (Kyle Parker) of Fulton; Jessica Wahlburger of Liverpool, one son A.J. (Amanda) Kingsley of Fulton, plus his grandchildren Cameron, Carson, Caleigh, Jenna, Aiden, Carly and Giella.

He also leaves behind two sisters Debbie VanSlyke, Cindy Clift, and two brothers Chuck and Steve Kingsley, as well as sister-in-law, Helen Thompson, and several nieces, nephews.

He leaves behind his loving dogs Hugo and Piglet, cats Dunkin and Quinn.

Eric’s calling hours will be Wednesday February 9, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc. 224 W. 2nd St. S. Fulton.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to any local animal shelter or the Oswego / Onondaga County Humane Societies.

In adherence with NYS Mandates face masks will be required to enter.

