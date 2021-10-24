PHOENIX, NY – Esoline E. Ketcham, 92, of Phoenix, New York, died Friday October 22, 2021 at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, New York.

Mrs. Ketcham was born in Fayetteville, New York, the daughter of the late George and Esoline (Harris) Bacel. She was a lifelong resident of Oswego County. Mrs. Ketcham retired from the Andrew Michaud Nursing Home, Fulton, New York, as a certified nurse’s aide. She was an avid bingo player.

Mrs. Ketcham was predeceased by her husband Robert Ketcham in 1975, her son George Frederick, and her brother George Bacel.

Mrs. Ketcham is survived by her children Robert Ketcham of Phoenix, Mary Landers of OK, Esoline (Kamel) Hussein of TX, Amy (George) Anderson of Fulton, and Bessie (Leroy) Loomis of Fulton. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren: Peter Purraro Jr., Zaina (Nabil) El-Dimassi, Sara Hussein, Hebba Hussein, Rashed Hussein, Dylan (Ariel) Loomis, Will (Alexandria) Loomis, Amanda (Shawn) Kobus, Deanna Anderson, Kalob Anderson, Anthony DeVose, Maryanne (Steve) Kula, Jerry Landers, 16 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service with Burial will be held privately in Chase Cemetery at the convenience of the family because Esoline’s wish was to donate her body to science. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd. St. S. Fulton, NY.

Donations may be made to the Veteran’s Administration Hospital, 800 Irving Ave, Syracuse, NY.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...