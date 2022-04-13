OSWEGO – Evelyn E. Winterhalt, 91, of Oswego, New York, passed unexpectedly Tuesday, April 12 at her home.

Mrs. Winterhalt was born in Oswego to the late Frank Eva (Hoyt) Stoll. She was a longtime resident of Hannibal, New York, for 33 years until moving to Oswego. Evelyn was a past President of Altar Rosary, and the Church School program at Our Lady of the Rosary, Hannibal.

She was an avid volunteer with the Hannibal Community and was involved with the Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and the Library Board. She was an active Democrat and elected official in the Town of Hannibal. Mrs. Winterhalt was past employed as a Telephone Operator with NY Bell.

She was pre-deceased by her husband Judson Winterhalt and their son John “Jack” Winterhalt.

Evelyn is survived by her children: Charles (Jackie) Winterhalt of Fulton, David (Kim) Winterhalt of Oswego, and Melissa “Missy” Hood of Oswego, her sister: Betty Boysman of Oswego, 8 grandchildren and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Calling Hours will be held Monday from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St., Oswego. A Funeral Service will follow in the funeral home Monday at 11 a.m. with Fr. Morisette officiating. Burial will be held in Hannibal Cemetery, Hannibal, NY.

