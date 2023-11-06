OSWEGO – Francisco Rodriguez, 78; of Scriba, NY passed away unexpectedly at home Monday, October 30, 2023.

Francisco was born in Chicago, IL to the late Leon and Felicitas (Caballero) Rodriguez. He has been a resident of Scriba, NY for 15 years. Mr. Rodriguez was a United States Veteran having served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1973. Upon his honorable discharge, he began working with Motorola, IL; before he decided to reenlist with the Air Force in 1977. In 1990, he was honorably discharged and retired after 20 years of active service. Then, Mr. Rodriguez began working with Northrop Grumman, CA; as an Avionics Electrician working on their National Defense Contracts. Francisco was an avid reader and most loved Science Fiction. He enjoyed playing any game of strategy such as Chess. Mr. Rodriguez was also a heartfelt contributor to several charitable causes. His true joy in life was his family, He enjoyed their company and having them near and within a close-knit circle.

Francisco was pre-deceased by his wife: Linda Louise Rodriguez in 1999 and their daughter: Jennifer Wolter.

Mr. Rodriguez is survived by his children: Jason (Danita) Rodriguez of Chaumont, NY; Brian (Raelena) Rodriguez of GA, Mary Ann Wolter of MS and James Wolter of CA; his sister: Maria Maselko of IL, 13 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services and Burial will be held privately.

The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th St Oswego.

