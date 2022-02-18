OSWEGO – George Derouchie, 76, of Oswego, New York, passed away after enduring a long illness Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Morningstar Residential Nursing Center, Oswego.

He was born in Massena, New York, and he was a longtime resident of Oswego County. Mr. Derouchie was a United States Veteran having served during the Vietnam War. He had worked in Construction for several years prior to his life changing disability.

George is survived by his children: Jeffrey Fossati of Texas and Jennifer Derouchie, his sister Rita of South Carolina.

Funeral services and burial will be held privately. The Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th St., Oswego, NY has care of the arrangements.

