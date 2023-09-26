OSWEGO, NY – Gerald Blanchard, 63; of Oswego, NY passed unexpectedly at his Oswego, NY home. Mr. Blanchard was born in Oswego, NY to the late Rufus and Frances (Weeks) Blanchard Jr.

He has been a resident of Oswego, NY for the past 10+ years. Gerald was pre-deceased by his brothers: Jim and Jack Blanchard. He is survived by his six siblings: Mary Anne Johnson of Fulton, NY; John M. Blanchard of Tuscan, AZ; Patricia Jayne of Jacksonville, FL; Richard M. Blanchard of Fulton, NY; Janet Suchewski of Canastota, NY; and Susan M. Blanchard of Fulton, NY. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service and Burial will be held at 9:00 a.m. Friday at Martville Cemetery, Martville, NY with Rev. Linda Harris officiating. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.

