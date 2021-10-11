FULTON – James A. Miner, 78, of Fulton, New York, passed away suddenly at Oswego Hospital, Oswego.

Mr. Miner was born in Jacksonville, Florida, to the late Amos and Ada (Barkley) Miner. He had been lifetime resident of Fulton. Mr. Miner was a U.S. veteran having served in the Marine Corp during the Vietnam War. He retired from Owen’s Brockway, Fulton, as a warehouse foreman for over 20 years.

Mr. Miner was a member of the Fulton American Legion, and the Fulton VFW Post #569. He loved to cruise and occasionally try his hand at gambling. Mr. Miner also enjoyed camping with his family and in his retirement lovingly calling it “camp hell.” He was an avid Yankees and Giants fan.

Mr. Miner was pre-deceased by his wife of 56 years, Rose Miner in 2020, his great grandson, Xander Rowe, and his brother, David Miner.

Mr. Miner is survived by his children: Kathleen (Dave) Hartpence of Liverpool, New York, and Sandra (Dennis) Perry of Fulton; three grandchildren: Scott Britton of Antwerp, Belgium, Rebecca (Matthew) LaValley of Williamstown, New York; and Shelby (Michael) Rowe of Fulton; and four great grandchildren: Jaxon, Sissy, Ruebie, and Lucien.

There will be a Graveside Service with Burial at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, has care of the arrangements.

