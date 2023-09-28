James A. Wells

September 28, 2023 Shea O'Malley

PALERMO, NY – James “Jim” A. Wells, 71; of Palermo, NY passed Tuesday, September 26 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse after a long illness. Jim was born in Oswego, NY to the late Alson and Teresa (Walpole) Wells.

He was a past resident of Bundyville, NY and he has been a resident of Palermo, NY for most of his life. Mr. Wells was past employed with Niagara Mohawk, Fulton and retired after 30 years of service.

He was pre-deceased by his brother: Richard Wells.  Jim is survived by his wife of 51 years: Deborah (Guernsey) Wells of Palermo, NY; their children: Jeffrey (Edna) Wells of Oswego, NY; and Kari (Mark) Martino of Central Square, NY.  He is also survived by five siblings: Thomas (Gerry) Wells of Fulton, NY; Keith (Sheila) Wells of LA.; Todd (Linda) Wells of TN., Teri Wells of Mexico, NY; and Mary (Bill) Goutermout of Fulton, NY.; six grandchildren: Kayla, Austin, Brenna, Collin, Trevor, And Anthony James and several nieces and nephews.

Calling Hours will be conducted Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., Fulton. A Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Saturday in the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., with Jim’s nephew Todd Wells Jr. officiating. Burial will be held privately in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

James “Jim” A. Wells

Print this entry