James A. Wells

PALERMO, NY – James “Jim” A. Wells, 71; of Palermo, NY passed Tuesday, September 26 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse after a long illness. Jim was born in Oswego, NY to the late Alson and Teresa (Walpole) Wells.

He was a past resident of Bundyville, NY and he has been a resident of Palermo, NY for most of his life. Mr. Wells was past employed with Niagara Mohawk, Fulton and retired after 30 years of service.

He was pre-deceased by his brother: Richard Wells. Jim is survived by his wife of 51 years: Deborah (Guernsey) Wells of Palermo, NY; their children: Jeffrey (Edna) Wells of Oswego, NY; and Kari (Mark) Martino of Central Square, NY. He is also survived by five siblings: Thomas (Gerry) Wells of Fulton, NY; Keith (Sheila) Wells of LA.; Todd (Linda) Wells of TN., Teri Wells of Mexico, NY; and Mary (Bill) Goutermout of Fulton, NY.; six grandchildren: Kayla, Austin, Brenna, Collin, Trevor, And Anthony James and several nieces and nephews.

Calling Hours will be conducted Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., Fulton. A Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Saturday in the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., with Jim’s nephew Todd Wells Jr. officiating. Burial will be held privately in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

