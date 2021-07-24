OSWEGO – James B. “Terry” Tesoriero, 95, of Oswego, New York, passed peacefully at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, New York.

A lifelong resident of Oswego, James was the son of the late Vincent and Sarah (Corso) Tesoriero.

He graduated from Oswego High School, and James was a United States Veteran having served in the Navy during WWII from 1944-1946. Terry married his late wife of 35 years the former Hazel Kitchen on October 13, 1956. James went on to work for nearly his entire life. During the 1930’s he started as a young boy delivering bread for his family’s business Tesoriero Bakery, Oswego. After his honorable discharge James worked at the Marathon Paper Company for several years prior to his employment with Alcan Aluminum Corp., where he retired from in 1985.

Unlike most people after retirement James was just hitting his groove in his already long career. He then decided to work as a court attendant for the Oswego County Sherriff’s Department for the next 30 years. James ultimately was forced to retire in 2020 due to the pandemic.

As a young man, James was an excellent athlete and outstanding fast-pitch softball player. He played for several championship teams from the 1940’s through the 1960’s, including Ballantine Beer, Big Bend Ford, and Marathon Paper. James participated in many All-Star games against world renowned traveling teams that included the King and His Court, and the California Cuties. In 1988, James was honored as a first ballot Oswego Softball Hall of Fame inductee for his abilities on the field as a first baseman. He was also a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church, Oswego. James lived a full life and he most enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: James and Megan Tesoriero of Rensselaer, NY; two grandchildren: Alexander Tesoriero of Charleston, SC; and Molly Tesoriero of Rensselaer, NY; his longtime companion: Sonja Santarelli of Liverpool, NY; and several nieces and nephews.

James was pre-deceased by his siblings: Sam, Anthony, and John Tesoriero, Anna Kuno, Theresa D’Arcangelis, Frances Todaro, Sadie Hilton, Margaret DeNardo, Catherine Vergona, Virginia Saylor, Mary DiMerio, and Ida Godkin.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 31 at 10 a.m. at CTGS at St. Joseph’s Church, Oswego, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. John Canorro. Entombment will be held in All Saint’s Mausoleum, St. Peter’s Cemetery, Oswego where military honors will be bestowed by the United States Navy Honor Guard.

Calling Hours will be conducted 4-6 p.m. Friday at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 West 4th Street, Oswego. Masks for the unvaccinated is requested in adherence with CDC guidelines.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...