OSWEGO – Jim R. Bell, 52, of Oswego, New York, died Monday, August 1, 2022 in University Hospital after a brief illness.

He was born in North Conway, New Hampshire, the son of George Bell of TN, and the late Anne Bell. Jim moved to Oswego in 1975, where he remained a resident.

He owned and operated J. B. Home Improvements for several years, designing and building beautiful homes and remodels. He was a property owner and developer. Jim was the former owner of Lake Effect Carwash, and former director of code enforcement for the City of Oswego. He was a graduate of the Oswego High School, and attended SUNY Oswego.

Jim enjoyed boating especially at Fair Haven, and he was a dedicated New Orleans Saints fan, where he displayed his pride throughout his home and office. He would assist in designing and making props for his daughters dance recitals, and all other events they were in, he was a very loving and proud husband, and father to his beautiful daughters.

Jim is survived by the love of his life Julie A. Bell of 25 years, and their loving daughters Madison Bell, Marissa Bell, and Makayla Bell all of Oswego, his father George Bell of TN, sister Tricia (Steven) Long of KY, and several nieces and nephews.

Jim was well liked and respected throughout Oswego, and he will be forever missed. Calling hours will be Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th. St. Oswego.

