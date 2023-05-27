FULTON, NY – Joann Halstead, 82; of Fulton, NY passed away on May 24, 2023 at Crouse Hospital after a long illness. Joann was born in Fulton, NY to the late Peter and Jennie (Ristagno) Papaleo.

She remained a lifetime resident of Fulton, NY. Joann retired from Family Chiropractic, Fulton after 23 years as Chiropractic Assistant. Prior to her retirement Joann had been employed with Northern Ready Mix, Volney for 16 years.

She was an active 15+ year member of the Fulton Elk’s Auxiliary and she also served as Secretary. Joann took great pleasure in cooking and trying new recipes. She also enjoyed making and sharing her own greeting cards with others.

Joann loved to live simply and one of her favorite pastimes was relaxing in her bathrobe. It was also a little-known fact that her favorite room in her home was her kitchen and that no one was going to be alone on a holiday-not on her watch. There was always enough room, friendship and food to share.

She was pre-deceased by her son David Halstead Jr. in 2013. Joann is survived by her husband of 45 years: John Halstead of Fulton; their children: Heather (Ron Strickler) Halstead of NJ; John (Jeannine) Merriam of Baldwinsville, NY; Denise (Michael) Heagerty of Fulton; Lorrie Anderson of Liverpool, NY; Karen (Ronald) Ford of Hannibal, NY; her sister Marilyn (John) Lucas of Schenectady, NY; 8 grandchildren: Phillip, Jenna, Katelyn, Nicole, Shayne, Hannah, John David III and Michaelann (Rod) Macomber; 7 great grandchildren: Ally, Walker, Matthew, Eliza; Roddie, Rhilyn, Ashton and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton with Rev. Michele Burak officiating. Burial will be held in Fairdale Cemetery, Hannibal, NY

Calling Hours will be conducted 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., Fulton.

