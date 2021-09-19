OSWEGO – John H. Murabito, 72, of Oswego, New York, died Friday, September 17, 2021, after a long battle with multiple sclerosis.

John was born in Oswego the son of the late Joseph and Lena (Quattrini) Murabito. John is a United States Veteran having served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He is a retired firefighter from the Oswego Fire Department, and work as psychologist in rehabilitation counseling, Las Vegas. John was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, a former member of the ELKS and VFW, Oswego and he attended the Disabled American Veteran Games.

Through the years, he was so fortunate to have loving caregivers that he was able to develop wonderful long-lasting friendships. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing John, knew they meet someone very special with his grace, strength, and humor as he went through life.

John is survived by his sons: Joseph (Ana Maria) Murabito of Baldwinsville, NY and Michael Murabito of Oswego, NY, his two grandchildren: Isabella and Joseph Murabito. He also leaves behind his devoted sister Judith (Michael) Kenific of Oswego, and brother David Murabito of FL, his Uncle Angelo Murabito of Oswego, NY. John is also survived by his nieces and nephews: LeeAnne (Otto) Kenific Chan, Kris (Kim) Kenific, Brandon (Dr. Kimme Whitman) Kenific, and great nephew Greyson Kenific.

Calling hours will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 21 at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St., Oswego.

Funeral Services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, September 23 at CTGS at St. Joseph’s Church, Oswego, NY.

Burial will be held in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Oswego with Honors given by the Oswego Fire Department and Military Honors bestowed by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.

The family would like to thank all visitors in advance for wearing facial masks due to family’s medical history.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...