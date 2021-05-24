FULTON – Joseph A. Firenze Sr., 94; of Fulton, New York, passed away Sunday at the Veteran’s Hospital, Syracuse, New York.

He was born on January 10, 1927 in Fulton to the late Charles and Mary (Lacola) Firenze. Mr. Firenze was a proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corp., having served in the Sixth Division during WWII. He was a disabled combat veteran having been a Purple Heart recipient.

Joe enjoyed visits from his family and going out to dinner. He also had a big passion for his dogs. Joe was a good athletic role model to his children. His love of the Yankees or “the Bums” as he referred to them showed his support as a fan to both national teams and his children’s school teams. Joe helped train his son and loved to treat the teams to after party celebrations.

He was a member of the American Legion and the Fulton VFW Post #569. Joe was an avid billiard player who enjoyed helping opponents just to give them a chance. He was also a good golfer and card player. Joe liked to travel, garden and talk to family and friends.

He will be remembered for his quick wit, spirit, adventurous and his tenaciousness that allowed him to achieve high rankings in many diverse endeavors. Joe helped teach his family to be motivated and while trying to reach beyond and learn not to forget to be proud of using their gifts to the best of their ability to achieve success.

Joe was pre-deceased by his wife: Frances (Buell) Firenze, his siblings: Richard, Paul, Carmella, Anna and Michael. He is survived by his children: Joseph A. (Deborah) Firenze Jr. of Fulton, and Cheryl (Gregory) Piascik of Phoenix, NY; six grandchildren, great grandchildren, one great great granddaughter, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling Hours will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W, 2nd Street S., Fulton with the Funeral Service to follow at 6 p.m. officiated by Deacon Nick Alvaro. Burial with Military Honors will be held 11:45 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project 1120 G Street NW Ste 700, Washington, DC.

