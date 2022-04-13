OSWEGO – Joseph Gentile, 80, of Oswego, New York, passed peacefully Tuesday, April 12 at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, New York.

Joseph was born in Oswego, New York, to the late Albert and Catherine (Mariano), Gentile. He has been a lifetime resident of Oswego. Mr. Gentile worked as an Electrician at Hammermill Paper, Oswego and at the Oswego Speedway.

He also owned and operated Gentile Plant and Ceramic Shop, Oswego. Joseph enjoyed camping, fishing and he was an avid Yankee fan. Working swing shift for several years, Mr. Gentile enjoyed stealing a nap here or there. He also enjoyed working in the field of Horticulture as reflected in his past thriving business.

Joseph was pre-deceased by his brother: Albert Gentile in 2010.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years: the former Catherine Tesoriero of Oswego, their three children: David (Mark) Gentile of Rochester, NY; Debbie (Wayne) White of Oswego, NY; J.B. (Melanie) Gentile of Pulaski, NY; 5 grandchildren: Ashley, Mandee (Michael) Meghann, Eric (Katrina) and Isabella; his 4 Sisters Theresa Fultz of Oswego, Mary Cathcart of Oswego, Rosalee Kandt of Oswego, Betty (Paul) Ketcham of Oswego and his sister-in-law: Joan Gentile; 3 step-grandchildren: Ashley, Dylan, and Joe; 10 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Calling Hours will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St., Oswego. A Funeral Service and Committal prayers will follow at 1 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Burial will be held privately at St. Paul’s Cemetery, Oswego.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...