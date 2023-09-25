OSWEGO, NY – Karen Boni, 70; of Oswego, NY passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 19 at St. Luke’s Health Services, Oswego after a long illness. She was born in Oswego, NY to the late Robert and Winifred (Curran) Buchanan.

Mrs. Boni remained a resident of Oswego for most of her life. Karen was a lover of all things Disney. She also enjoyed the Hallmark Channel especially the Christmas movies and Christmas in July.

Mrs. Boni’s main focus was her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. Her family just recently witnessed their parents renewing their marriage vows to celebrate their 50th Anniversary.

Karen is survived by her husband Thomas Boni of Oswego, their four sons: Robert (Melissa) Boni, Steven (Kristy) Boni, Jonathon Boni, and Shawn (Holly) Boni all of Oswego; her three siblings: Linda James of Oswego, Debra (John) Rall of Rome, NY; and Jay Buchanan of Oswego. She is also survived by her beloved eight grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Calling Hours will be held Saturday 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th St., Oswego followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Tschudy officiating. Burial will be held privately.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...