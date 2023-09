FULTON – Kathleen Marshall, 70, of Fulton, New York, passed away December 18, 2020 will be buried 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton, with Father Joseph Scardella giving the final rite of committal.

The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...