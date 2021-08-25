MEXICO, NY – Kimberly A. Fralick, 58, of Mexico, New York, died Monday August 23, 2021 at the Oswego Hospital after her battle with cancer.

She was born in Oswego, New York, the daughter of Vincenza Bowes of Las Vegas, Nevada and the late Robert Castaldo. She has been an operator at Novelis, Oswego for the past seven years. Kimberly enjoyed kayaking, traveling with her best friend Angela, and she loved spending time with her daughters.

She was predeceased by her husband, Lee Fralick, in 2000. In addition to her husband and father, she was predeceased by her brother Craig Bourlier.

Kimberly is survived by her daughters Paige (Samuel Passer) Fralick of Oswego, Brooke Fralick of Oswego, her mother Vincenza (Al) Bowes, and her sister Hope Bourlier of Mexico.

Funeral services and burial will be private. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th. St. Oswego.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...