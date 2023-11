FULTON – April 19, 2023, Kylian Vasquez, infant son and “Our Little Warrior” to Rachael Widman and Jorge Vasquez of Oswego, NY; went peacefully April 19th at Oswego Hospital, Oswego.

Kylian is also survived by his maternal grandparents: Michelle (Virgil) Yablonski of Scriba, NY, and Lance (Audra) Wideman of Fulton, NY.

There will be no services or calling hours.

