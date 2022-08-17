OSWEGO – Linda A. DeGroff, 63, of Oswego Town, New York, died Tuesday August 16, 2022 at her home after a brief illness.

She worked many years as a pizza maker for Kathy’s Wings of Fulton, New York, and Pizza Pub of Oswego. She loved horses, and enjoyed going to the Fulton Speedway with family and friends. She would watch all the episodes and repeats of the television shows “Supernatural” and “Charmed.”

She is survived by her husband of 26 years Ronald DeGroff of Oswego Town, and her children Toyna Hazan of SC, David Loftus of Hastings, Richard (Jessica Battles) Loftus of Mexico, stepdaughter Elizabeth. She is also survived by her brothers Donald Schopp of Fulton, Jerry Schopp of Fulton, and Scott (Jennifer) Schopp of Fulton, sisters Melissa and Cheryl. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren Scotty, Rylee, Kenzee, Connor, Brayden, Carter, Greyson, Lilyana, and Logan, and her caregiver Racheal Smith of Oswego.

A Celebration of Life for Linda will be held Tuesday August 23, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at her home at 128 Tug Hill Road, Oswego, NY. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th. St. Oswego.

