FULTON – Mark J. Graziano, 61, of Fulton, New York, died Monday September 27, 2021at his home after complications with his heart.

Mark worked for Carolina Copy Center in NC, and Integrated Resources in Washington, he was a software developer and inventor, as well as a commercial pilot and ground instructor at the Oswego County Airport. He had his Ham radio license as a teenager, and he enjoyed the outdoors. He was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association, and most recently did his flying online as he was physically unable to actually fly. Mark had one last opportunity to fly with a kind pilot that offered to allow him to fly his plane.

Mark was born in Oswego the son of the late Marilyn (Heagerty) Dann, and Donald Graziano of VA.

Mark is survived by his longtime domestic partner Susan Ferriter of Fulton, father Donald Graziano and stepmother Patricia Graziano of VA, three stepsisters Lori, Edie, and Kelli.

He is also survived by his uncles Calvin, and Kent Graziano and aunts Joyce, Diane, and several cousins.

Calling hours will be Tuesday October 5, 2021 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc. 224 W. 2nd. St. S. Fulton.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...