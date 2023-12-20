FULTON – December 14, 2023, Mary Elizabeth Knapp, 80; of Fulton, NY passed unexpectedly at her home. A complete obituary will be published in a future edition. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY has care of the arrangements.
FULTON – December 14, 2023, Mary Elizabeth Knapp, 80; of Fulton, NY passed unexpectedly at her home. A complete obituary will be published in a future edition. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY has care of the arrangements.
All Content Copyright Dot Publishing 2023. All Submissions Become Property of Dot Publishing All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Be the first to comment