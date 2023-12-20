Mary Elizabeth Knapp

FULTON – December 14, 2023, Mary Elizabeth Knapp, 80; of Fulton, NY passed unexpectedly at her home.  A complete obituary will be published in a future edition. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY has care of the arrangements.

