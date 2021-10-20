FULTON – Nancy Hutchinson Bryden, formerly of Fulton, New York, passed away in Los Angeles County, California.
Nancy was a longtime resident of the area prior to moving closer to her family. She was a beloved mother and grandmother. Nancy was placed to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton, NY. A private graveside service was officiated by the funeral directors of Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton.
