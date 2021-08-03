FULTON – Peter Lynn Hagen, 69, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse.

He was born in Fulton to the late William and Ruth Hagen. He was a 1970 graduate of Oswego Catholic High School. Peter attended SUNY Oswego. Peter later retired from Armstrong Mold Corp., East Syracuse, New York, where he worked as a Machinist.

Peter’s passion was music, and he enjoyed playing bass and singing vocals in bands since he was 14 years old. He was a member of several bands through the years such as: Pegasus and Wickid Liquid. He will be deeply missed by the local music community and all who shared in his love of music.

Peter leaves behind his loving wife of 21 years: Bonnie of Fulton, NY; his stepdaughters: Amanda (James) Smith and Sadie May (Sean) Reidy, granddaughters: Cameron Fox Smith and Kiyarah Bragg. He is also survived by his siblings: Ruth Mowry, William (Kathy) Hagen, James (Bonnie) Hagen and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and his beloved cats: Cali and Jessie.

A Celebration of Life will begin at Noon Sunday, October 3, at the G Lodge 81 Keller Road, Hannibal, New York, where you are encouraged to come and participate in a Pot-Luck Musical Day to honor Pete’s life.

Donations towards the celebration may be made to venmo @bonnie-savage-4 or paypal [email protected]. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.

